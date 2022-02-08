Journalists can lose PIB status over threat to security, public order: New media accreditation policy explained

Among the other circumstances under which the accreditation can be withdrawn are if a journalist 'acts in a manner prejudicial to the country's security, sovereignty and integrity, friendly relations with foreign States, public order or is charged with a serious cognisable offence

The new guidelines for central media accreditation announced by the Press Information Bureau has laid out 10 disqualification clauses under which a journalist can lose their government accreditation.

The new policy says that media accreditation will be given to working journalists, freelance journalists, veteran journalists, camerapersons and technicians who reside in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

What is media accreditation, how does a journalist get it and what are the new rules to be accredited, let’s take a look:

What is media accreditation and who can apply

Media accreditation issued by PIB allows journalists access to government offices and official functions. It can be seen as a media pass that allows entry into government offices including Parliament and events which wouldn’t be possible without it.

Any working journalists, freelance journalists, veteran journalists, camerapersons and technicians who reside in Delhi-NCR can apply for PIB’s media accreditation.

A journalist/cameraman working with a news organisation can apply for media accreditation if they have worked for at least five years.

A freelance journalist has to have at least 15 years of work experience as a full-time working journalist/cameraman.

A veteran journalist over 65 years of age can apply for media accreditation if they have been working for at least 30 years.

What is the new media accreditation policy



– According to Indian Express, the last policy of 2013 stated that the accreditation "shall be withdrawn as soon as the conditions on which it was given cease to exist." Accreditation is also liable to be withdrawn/suspended if it is found to have been misused.

– With the new policy, journalists stand to lose accreditation under 10 disqualification clauses.

– Under the new policy, a journalist can lose accreditation if they “act in manner which is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement of an offence”.

– They can be disqualified if the accreditation is used for “non-journalistic activities”, for being charged “with a serious cognisable offence”, “ceases to be a part of the organisation or the organisation ceases to exist”.

– The accreditation can be revoked if the journalist “violates any of the terms and conditions of the accreditation under these guidelines”, and “does not fulfil the conditions on which the accreditation was granted”.

– A journalist can also be disqualified if he/she furnishes false/fraudulent, forged information/documents. In such an event the journalist or the media organisation he/she represents shall be debarred from accreditation for up to a maximum of five years but not less than two years.

– The journalist can also be disqualified f the news media organisation on behalf of which the accreditation has been granted “recommends the withdrawal of accreditation, in which case the organisation shall return the accreditation card to PIB to avoid misuse”.

With inputs from agencies

