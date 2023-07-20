Jodhpur Mass Murder: National child rights body pulls up Rajasthan police

In view of the brutal mass murder in Jodhpur’s Chaurai village, where four members of a family, including a six-month-old infant, were killed and later set on fire, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a detailed action report from Jodhpur police.

In the letter directed to the commissioner of police in Jodhpur, the NCPR instructed the police to conduct a “prompt” and “detailed” investigation into the matter and share the status of the investigation, details of the deceased infant, along with a copy of the FIR and post-mortem report within 7 days.

The letter cited several sections of the IPC and the Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005, to assert its function of examining and reviewing the safeguards provided by or under any law for the protection of child rights and recommending measures for their effective implementation.

In the letter, the NCPCR registrar, Annu Chaudhary, has expressed deep shock over the mass murder incident while asking the police authorities to ascertain the motive behind the brutal killings.