JNUEE 2020 admit card to be released today at jnuexams.nta.nic.in; entrance exam scheduled from 5 to 8 October

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exam (JNUEE) 2020 on Monday. Candidates who have enrolled for the admission test on JNU will be able to download their hall ticket from jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

The schedule for the entrance exam was released by the NTA on its website on Sunday. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted between 5 and 8 October. The exams will be held in two sessions. The first session will be from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

According to Hindustan Times, JNUEE 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held from 11 to 14 May but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Admit card is the important document for JNUEE and examinees will not be allowed to write their paper if they fail to carry them on the day of the test. They will also be required to carry a valid ID and extra photographs to paste on the attendance sheet at their assigned exam centre.

As per Careers 360, JNU entrance exam will be held in computer-based mode. The exam is conducted by NTA for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and post PG courses in the university.

To download the admit card, the candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth along with other credentials.

Steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Go to the JNUEE official website: jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the link that says ‘Download JNUEE admit card 2020’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to enter your login credentials

Step 4: Press the submit button. Your JNUEE admit card 2020 will appear on the screen. Check details before downloading and taking a print out.