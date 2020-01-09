You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

JNU Violence LIVE Updates: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh reaches Mandi House as hundreds march against 5 Jan clashes

India FP Staff Jan 09, 2020 14:27:20 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

JNU Violence LIVE Updates: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh reaches Mandi House as hundreds march against 5 Jan clashes

  • 14:27 (IST)

    JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh reaches Mandi House

    Aishe Ghosh, the chief of the JNU students' union, who was also injured in the 5 January clashes at the university, has reached Mandi House to particioate in the protests. Ghosh had alleged that during the violence she was surrounded by 20-30 people, hit multiple times with an iron rod and even "physically molested" while sexual expletives were shouted at her.

    The sight of Ghosh with blood streaming down her face became the defining image of the recent attack on JNU when a masked  mob entered the campus with sledgehammers, iron rods and glass bottles, and beat students and teachers.   

  • 14:01 (IST)

    Meanwhile... JNU forms 5-member panel to probe violence by masked mob

    The Jawaharlal Nehru University has formed a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence on the campus that had left around 35 people injured, and recommend measures to ensure safety of students, Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday. The panel will also probe lapses, if any, in security, Kumar told PTI.

  • 13:59 (IST)

    Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar join JNU march at Mandi House

    CPM leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat were among the politicians who have joined the march by JNU students and alumni against the violence in the university on 5 January. LJD leader Sharad Yadav was also among the protesters.

     
    Yechury said, "For three hours, people wearing masks beat up varsity students. They entered the campus with police being present at the main gate." Alleging that the incident could not have happened without the vice-chancellor knowing about it, he said, "The VC has to go".

  • 13:54 (IST)

    Hundreds hit Delhi street to protest against JNU violence 

    Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started a march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry. They shouted slogans demanding strict action against those involved in the campus violence of January 5 that left around 35 injured.

JNU Violence Latest Updates: Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started a march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry. They shouted slogans demanding strict action against those involved in the campus violence of January 5 that left around 35 injured.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and teachers, heading to Mandi House for a protest march against the recent violence on campus, were stopped by police at the varsity's main gate on Thursday, the students said.

However, the police has denied the claim and said students are being allowed to board the buses they had booked to reach the protest venue in central Delhi.

There is also heavy deployment of police personnel both at the campus and the protest venue.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 14:27:20 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement






Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores