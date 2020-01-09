JNU Violence LIVE Updates: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh reaches Mandi House as hundreds march against 5 Jan clashes

JNU Violence Latest Updates: Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started a march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry. They shouted slogans demanding strict action against those involved in the campus violence of January 5 that left around 35 injured.
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students and teachers, heading to Mandi House for a protest march against the recent violence on campus, were stopped by police at the varsity's main gate on Thursday, the students said.
However, the police has denied the claim and said students are being allowed to board the buses they had booked to reach the protest venue in central Delhi.
There is also heavy deployment of police personnel both at the campus and the protest venue.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 14:27:20 IST
Highlights
JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh reaches Mandi House
Aishe Ghosh, the chief of the JNU students' union, who was also injured in the 5 January clashes at the university, has reached Mandi House to particioate in the protests. Ghosh had alleged that during the violence she was surrounded by 20-30 people, hit multiple times with an iron rod and even "physically molested" while sexual expletives were shouted at her.
The sight of Ghosh with blood streaming down her face became the defining image of the recent attack on JNU when a masked mob entered the campus with sledgehammers, iron rods and glass bottles, and beat students and teachers.
Meanwhile... JNU forms 5-member panel to probe violence by masked mob
Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar join JNU march at Mandi House
CPM leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat were among the politicians who have joined the march by JNU students and alumni against the violence in the university on 5 January. LJD leader Sharad Yadav was also among the protesters.
Hundreds hit Delhi street to protest against JNU violence
Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started a march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry. They shouted slogans demanding strict action against those involved in the campus violence of January 5 that left around 35 injured.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
14:27 (IST)
JNUSU prez Aishe Ghosh reaches Mandi House
Aishe Ghosh, the chief of the JNU students' union, who was also injured in the 5 January clashes at the university, has reached Mandi House to particioate in the protests. Ghosh had alleged that during the violence she was surrounded by 20-30 people, hit multiple times with an iron rod and even "physically molested" while sexual expletives were shouted at her.
The sight of Ghosh with blood streaming down her face became the defining image of the recent attack on JNU when a masked mob entered the campus with sledgehammers, iron rods and glass bottles, and beat students and teachers.
14:01 (IST)
Meanwhile... JNU forms 5-member panel to probe violence by masked mob
13:59 (IST)
Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Pawar join JNU march at Mandi House
CPM leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat were among the politicians who have joined the march by JNU students and alumni against the violence in the university on 5 January. LJD leader Sharad Yadav was also among the protesters.
13:54 (IST)
Hundreds hit Delhi street to protest against JNU violence
Hundreds of demonstrators, including students and members of civil society organisations, hit the streets on Thursday protesting the recent violence at JNU and demanding resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, started a march from Mandi House towards the HRD Ministry. They shouted slogans demanding strict action against those involved in the campus violence of January 5 that left around 35 injured.