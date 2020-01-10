JNU violence: Delhi Police names Aishe Ghosh, 8 others as suspects; JNUSU president dares cops to make evidence public

Five days after at least 23 students were injured in the Jawaharlal Nehru University violence, the Delhi Police named JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh and eight others for the violence between 3 and 5 January in the campus. Of the nine, seven belong to Left-leaning student organisations while two are affiliated to Right-wing students' body, PTI reported .

Another person, admin of the Whatsapp group ‘Unity against Left’, Yogendra Bharadwaj was also among the list of suspects.

"Three cases have been registered till now and they are being investigated by us," the police said. They also said out of the nine suspects, only two seem to be affiliated to the ABVP.

However, Ghosh refuted the claims and accused the Delhi Police of being "biased". "Delhi Police can do their inquiry. "I also have evidence to show how I was attacked. I have full faith in the law and order of this country that investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police biased? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault," she said.

"The police should make public whatever proof it has against me," Ghosh added.

The police claimed to have made headway in the case by establishing the chronology of events stating that the unrest started on 3 January when a mob allegedly broke into the admin block and broke down servers to halt the registration process in protest against the revised hostel rules and an increase in fees, leading to an attack by a masked group on the Sabarmati hostel on 5 January.

Stating that this is the first of frequent briefings regarding the case that has seen nationwide protests, the investigating officer Joy Tirkey released pictures of the nine suspects namely: Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Vaskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Samanta, and Vikas Patel, along with Ghosh and Bhardwaj.

The Delhi Police also said that the nine suspects have not been detained, but will be sent notices for further interrogation.

Detailing the 'sequence of events' right from 3 January, the police claimed that even though most students wanted to participate in the online registration process for the next semester, members of four Left groups on campus — SFI, AISF, SIDA, DSF — had not allowed it.

According to Tirkey, on 3 January, some students forcibly entered the server office in the admin block and vandalised university property in order to prevent students from participating in the registration process. The student union wanted to continue its resistance against the proposed fee hike, while the police claimed that a "majority" of the students on campus wanted to end the strike and go ahead with the registration.

A case of assault, criminal intimidation, and damage to public property was filed against the perpetrators involved in the 3 January server room vandalism case, all of whom, the police said were from the four Left-leaning organisations. Tirkey didn't identify the individuals involved in the case.

Further, Tirkey said that on 4 January also, the perpetrators entered the server room again and "damaged the server completely". A fresh FIR was filed for this incident. No specific person has been named for this case either.

Coming to the sequence of events on 5 January, the third case in the JNU violence, Tirkey said that both Sabarmati and Periyar hostels were attacked on that day.

He said that at 11.30 am, four students who were attempting to register for the exam were surrounded and beaten up by a group of students. Later, a mob led by Ghosh went to the Periyar hostel and "targetted specific rooms".

"We have caught Ghosh on camera," Tirkey added.

Ghosh, however, refuted the charge saying the Delhi Police should make public whatever proof it has against her.

Thereafter, when a peace meeting of students and members of the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) was underway at a location outside the Sabarmati hostel, an armed mob of masked miscreants "roughed up" the attendees and then entered the hostel, the police. In Sabarmati hostel too, specific rooms were targetted, the police said, however, these suspects are yet to be identified. Ghosh was injured during these attacks.

Tirkey said that the identification of the eight suspects had been done on the basis of pictures and videos that went viral as CCTV footage could not be retained because the cameras were damaged on 4 January.

Tirkey said that several Whatsapp groups, one of which was 'Unity against Left', were also created during the campus unrest.

