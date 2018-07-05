Football world cup 2018

JNU sedition row: High-level committee upholds earlier panel's decision rusticating Umar Khalid, imposing fine on Kanhaiya Kumar

India Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 16:16:42 IST

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)'s high-level inquiry committee has upheld Umar Khalid's rustication and a fine of Rs 10,000 imposed on Kanhaiya Kumar in connection with the 9 February 2016 incident.

A JNU panel had in 2016 recommended rustication of Khalid and two other students and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Kumar, the then JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president, in connection with the campus event against Afzal Guru's hanging during which anti-national slogans were allegedly raised.

The five-member panel had also imposed a financial penalty on 13 other students for violation of disciplinary norms.

File photo of Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya. AFP

File photo of Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya. AFP

The students had then moved the Delhi high court, which had directed the university to place the matter before an appellate authority to review the panel's decision.

According to sources, the panel has upheld its decision in the case of Khalid and Kumar.

"The penalty has also been reduced for some students," a source said.

Kumar, Khalid, and Anirban Bhattacharya were arrested in February 2016 on charges of sedition in connection with the controversial event and are out on bail. Their arrest had triggered widespread protests.


