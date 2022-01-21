JNU MBA 2022 registration begins, get details and direct link to apply here

All applicants of the JNU MBA program must also have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification from universities or educational institutions established by an act of Parliament.

The registration process for JNU MBA Admissions 2022 has begun by the Jawaharlal Nehru University. The last date to register for JNU MBA program is 28 February this year.

Candidates who wish to apply for the program can do the same on the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University - http://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/

Steps to apply for JNU MBA program are as follows:

-Visit the official website - http://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/

-Click on link that reads, ‘MBA Application Form 2022’

-Click on ‘New Registration’

-Enter your personal details, qualification details and upload relevant documents

-Pay the required fee and submit the form.

-Download and keep a printout of the submitted form to use it in the future

Direct link to apply is here.

Candidates applying for admission in JNU’s MBA program must have appeared in the Common Admission Test (CAT) in 2021. The CAT registration number and CAT score have to be submitted at the time of application, according to the official brochure available for MBA on the website.

CAT scores will be used by JNU to short-list applicants for Group Discussion and Personal Interview for the MBA program. The final list of selected candidates will be based on the aggregate of CAT Score (70 percent weightage), Group Discussion (10 percent weightage) and Personal Interview (20 percent weightage).

All applicants of the JNU MBA program must also have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification from universities or educational institutions established by an act of Parliament.

As per instructions available on the website, a non-refundable application fee is Rs 2000 has to be paid by applicants of General/EWS/OBC categories. Candidates of SC/ST/PwD have to pay Rs 1000 as their application fee. Application fee is to be submitted through Net Banking/Credit Card/UPI.

https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/jnuregmba2022/Instructions.aspx?skey=637783725312204703

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.