JNU conducts two-day workshop for teachers on usage of digital learning platforms; over 1,000 likely to participate

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is holding a two-day workshop for teachers on usage of digital learning platforms, starting today.

Vice-chancellor of the university Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, posted a message on Twitter, writing, “JNU conducts workshop on "Design, Develop and Deliver Online Courses with Moodle Learning Management System" [April 30 – May 1, 2020].”

JNU conducts workshop on "Design, Develop and Deliver Online Courses with Moodle Learning Management System" [April 30 – May 1, 2020]. More than thousand participants from across India. JNU playing an active role in training teachers to use digital platforms during COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/b4GZIMcadp — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 30, 2020



He added that more than 1,000 participants would attend the workshop from across the country.

Laying emphasis on the importance of digital platforms, Kumar said even after lifting of coronavirus lockdown this mode (digital) of teaching and learning is going to play a key role.

“Time has come to decide which part of education can be online and which can be in the classroom," news agency ANI reported the vice-chancellor as saying.

Moodle is a learning platform that offers a single robust, secure and integrated system to educators, administrators and learners to “create personalised learning environments.”

The learning platform has more than 90 million users globally and offers more than 2.4 crore courses.

JNU on 27 April started the mid-semester exams online. The assessments will continue till 4 May.

Academic council of the university recently endorsed a resolution through online circulation, validating the holding of classes and providing research guidance to students.

The council gave nod to the recommendation submitted by the dean of schools and chairperson of special centers on conducting semester exams in their respective schools/centres.

