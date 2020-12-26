JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2020 declared; steps to check score for panchayat exam on jkssb.nic.in

Candidates who qualified in the exam will be appointed for District Cadre Posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj under provisions of Jammu and Kashmir's SO

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) declared the results for the written test conducted for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) was declared on its official website jkssb.nic.in on Saturday.

The JKSSB had conducted the OMR-based Objective type test for Accounts Assistant on 10 November 2020, a report in The Times of India said.

Candidates who appeared for the JKSSB Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) recruitment exam have to visit the official website and download their result and score sheet.

Here's how to download the JKSSB Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) Result/ Mark Sheets 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the notification that reads 'Result/Score Sheet of OMR based Objective type Written Test for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) conducted by J&K Services Selection Board on 10.11.2020'

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a PDF page

Step 4: Once there, they need to check their name, roll number, and score on the page

Step 5: Once they find it, they need to download it and take a print out for future reference

The report adds that a total of 1,889 vacancies are available through the recruitment drive and that a total of 1,64,055 candidates had appeared for the OMR-based exam.

The report adds that a total of 1,889 vacancies are available through the recruitment drive and that a total of 1,64,055 candidates had appeared for the OMR-based exam. The answer key of the exam was released on 11 November, while objections/ representation were invited between 12 November and 15 November. The final answer key was released on 25 December.