J&K's sportspersons meet PM Modi, thank him for special focus on sports in Valley

The athletes expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Narendra Modi, for sanctioning a special sports package under Prime Minister's Development Package, along with Khelo India Centres in each district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said sports power is adding to the power of the country. Sports power is adding to the power of India and the recognition earned in the field of sports adds to the recognition of the nation, Modi said in a recorded speech played at the inauguration of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) -2021.

The letter read, "We the athletes, on behalf of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, express our deep and heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister of the India, Shri Narendra Modi ji, for sanctioning a special sports package under Prime Minister's Development Package, along with Khelo India Centres in each district and Khelo India Centres of Excellence in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Honourable Sir, with this unprecedented addition in sports infrastructure and amenities, youth participation in sports has increased manifold. Just last year alone 17.5 lakh youth got engaged in sports activities. This new state of the art sports infrastructure and allied sporting initiatives have helped all of us to excel in our chosen fields. It has given us the much needed impetus to nurture our talent and has instilled in us the confidence to compete with the best athletes in the world."

Visiting Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, he also said that Rs 38,000 crore of private investment has come to the union territory (UT) in the last two years, besides it witnessing a heavy flow of tourists.

Modi was speaking in Palli village in Samba district, around 17 km from Jammu, on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. The speech was relayed to all gram panchayats across the country.

