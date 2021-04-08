JKPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 assistant engineer and research officer posts at jkpsc.nic.in

The registration process has started on Thursday (8 April) and will end on 7 May.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the recruitment drive for Assistant Engineer and other posts. Those who wish to apply can do it by visiting the official website jkpsc.nic.in. The registration process has started on Thursday (8 April) and will end on 7 May.

According to the official notification, there are 45 seats to be filled. Out of these 45, 19 will be for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Jal Shakti Department, 22 will be for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Public Works (R&B) Department, two posts for Deputy Research Officer Public Works (R&B) Department, and two posts for Assistant Research Officer Public Works (R&B) Department.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website: jkpsc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘One Time Registration’ link under the ‘Candidates Zone’ tab

3. A new page will open. Enter your personal and contact details to register

4. After registering, log in using credentials and apply

5. Submit the form after playing the application fee

6. Download the application form. If required, take a printout for future reference

Click here for the direct link.

For General category students, the fee is Rs 1,000 whereas, for reserved category students, it is Rs 500. The payment can be done only through online mode.

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Jal Shakti Department

The candidate must hold a Bachelor Degree in the relevant branch of Engineering (Civil Engineering) or Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers (AMIE) Section (A&B) India in the appropriate branch of Engineering.

Assistant Engineer (Civil) Public Works (R&B) Department

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) India in the appropriate branch of Engineering.

For Deputy Research Officer Public Works (R&B) Department

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) India in the appropriate branch of Engineering. Preference will be candidates who hold a postgraduate degree in Civil Engineering or Degree with a Post Graduate Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Assistant Research Officer Public Works (R&B) Department

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or AMIE Section (A&B) India in the appropriate branch of Engineering.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further notifications.