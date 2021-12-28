JKPSC recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 136 Assistant Professor posts; check direct link here

Candidates who are eligible may apply for the 136 faculty posts by visiting the official website of JKPSC - http://jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the JKPSC posts is till 27 January 2022

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has initiated the registration process for Assistant Professor posts from today, 28 December.

Candidates who are eligible may apply for the 136 faculty posts by visiting the official website of JKPSC - http://jkpsc.nic.in. The last date to apply for the JKPSC posts is till 27 January 2022.

JKPSC Faculty Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Visit JKPSC’s official website - http://jkpsc.nic.in

Click on recruitment link available on the homepage, then click on ‘online application’ link

Then click on ‘direct recruitment’ link

Key in your login details and fill the JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 application form

Submit the JKPSC Faculty Recruitment 2021 form and pay the application fee

Save the form and take a printout of the JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 form for further need

Use this direct link to apply for the posts - http://jkpsc.nic.in/Pages/Applicant/Signup.aspx

It is to be noted that candidates are allowed to make changes in their application forms from 29 to 31 January, 2022.

JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Applicants must have good academic record with at least 55 percent marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale) in their master’s degree level in the relevant subject from authorised University/ equivalent degree from a foreign university. Candidates also need to have qualified the NET/SLET/SET exam to be eligible for the posts.

For more detail in regards to the education qualification, applicants are advised to visit the official website of JKPSC.

JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Aspirants belonging to unreserved category/in-service candidates/government should not be more than 40 years of age. For RBA/SC/ST/ALC/SLC categories the upper age limit is 43 years while 42 years is the upper age limit for PwD candidates.

JKPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Application fee

In order to complete the registration process, applicants have to pay the application fee along with the form. Candidates who belong to General Category have to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee while Reserved category applicants need to pay Rs 500. For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit JKPSC’s website - http://jkpsc.nic.in.