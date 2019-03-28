JKPSC asks Kashmir police to register FIR over disruption during exams over rumours of paper leak

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) Wednesday asked police to register an FIR in connection with the disruption during an exam for the post of forest range officer in Srinagar due to rumours of paper leak.

The commission in a statement said the papers for "general knowledge" exam scheduled on 25 March were distributed to the candidates a day before as they were mistakenly kept in a box meant for test papers for the 24 March exam.

However, the supervisor collected them back immediately. The candidates were soon handed over the papers of essay exam scheduled for 24 March.

"After the essay exam, phone calls started pouring in from Srinagar centre-based candidates alleging the general knowledge paper had been seen by some candidates at the Jammu centre,” the statement read.

"The Deputy Controller of Examinations, J&K PSC, Srinagar, has taken up the matter with the police station concerned for lodging of an FIR," it said.

A detailed report on the incident has also been sought from Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir and the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, it said.

