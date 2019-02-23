JKLF chief Yaseen Malik detained amid speculations of wider crackdown on separatists in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yaseen Malik was detained on Friday night amid indications of a wider crackdown on separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Police and paramilitary forces have been put on high alert but there was no confirmation about any more detentions.

The decision comes ahead of a crucial hearing on Article 370 in the Supreme Court. The article provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The action comes eight days after a terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad on a convoy in Pulwama district in which 42 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has withdrawn security of 18 separatists and 155 political persons, including Malik, officials said.

A security review meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of state chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, took the decision as it was felt that providing security to these separatist leaders is a "wastage" of scarce state resources which could be better utilised elsewhere.

Among the leaders whose security has been downgraded and withdrawn are SAS Geelani, Aga Syed Mosvi, Maulvi Abbas Ansari, Saleem Geelani, Shahid ul Islam, Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo, Masroor Abbas Ansari, Aga Syed Abul Hussain, Abdul Gani Shah and Mohd Musadiq Bhat.

This is in addition to the four separatists whose security was withdrawn earlier.

The security of 155 political persons and activists, who did not require the security provided to them based on their threat assessment and their activities, was also withdrawn.

