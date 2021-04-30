The application form will only be considered complete when it is filled completely, payment is done correctly and relevant documents are uploaded to the official website

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has again extended the application deadline for the Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2021 due to COVID-19 . Interested candidates can now apply online till 10 May by visiting the official website jkbopee.gov.in.

Earlier, the online registration was scheduled to end today (30 April).

The official notification reads, “It is notified for information of all such eligible interested candidates who are willing to apply for admission to Common Entrance Test (CET) for engineering courses 2021 that the Board has further decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the said courses from 30-04-2021 to 10-05-2021(mid-night)”.

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for JKCET 2021 exam:

Step 1: Go to the official website jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the 'CET Engineering' link that appears on the homepage

Step 3: Read all instructions carefully and correctly; only then proceed with the application form

Step 4: Enter required details and upload the documents as mentioned

Step 5: Finally make the fee payment and submit the form

Step 6: For future use or reference, download and take a printout of the form

Other details

A candidate can fill in only one application form in his name. Many applications from the same candidate will lead to the rejection of the application.

Before filling the online application form, candidates are advised to keep a scanned copy of photographs, signatures, and other relevant documents ready.

Also, the application form will only be considered complete when it is filled completely, payment is done correctly and relevant documents are uploaded as per the official notification.