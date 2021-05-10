The application fee for Para-Medical diploma courses is Rs 500 which can be paid online through net banking or debit/credit card by the applicants

The last date to apply for the Para-Medical Diploma courses has been extended by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE).

In the notification released on its official website, JKBOPEE stated that the deadline for applying to the JK Common Entrance Test (JKCET) for Para-Medical diploma courses has been extended from 10 May to 20 May till midnight.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website https://jkbopee.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option ‘Para Medical Courses (10th base)’ under the Online ‘Application’ section. Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Scroll down and click on ‘Click here to fill the application form’ to start the application

Step 4: Read and certify that you have read the instructions. Start filling the JKCET 2021 application form

Step 5: Next, pay the fee and upload all the required documents. Submit the filled form

Step 6: Download your form. Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

The minimum qualification required for the courses is 10th standard. Students who are appearing for the class 10 exam can also apply. However, they should qualify for the exam by the time JKCET 2021 results are declared.