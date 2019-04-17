JKCET 2019 Admit Card: BOPEE has released JKCET 2019 admit card; check jakbopee.org

JKCET 2019 Admit Card: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) has released the admit card for Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test 2019 (JKCET) today. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of the board: jakbopee.org

According to Jagran Josh, the entrance examination will be conducted by the board on 28 April, 2019. The result of the entrance exam will be announced by the board on its official website on 22 May, 2019.

Steps to download JKCET 2019 admit card



Step 1: Go to the official website: jakbopee.org

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Common Entrance Test section click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your credentials like application number and date of birth along with the code given and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4: Once your admit card appears on the screen download it from the relevant link and take a print out of the same.

The admit card of JKCET 2019 will carry information of the candidates such as candidate’s name, gender, category, photograph, signature, date of birth and roll number. It will also mention details like exam centre address, subject of examination, reporting time and duration of the exam along with the exam instructions. Candidates appearing for the examination are expected to carry along with them a copy of their admit card and a valid photo ID proof.

BOPEE conducts JKCET which is an entrance examination for the admission of candidates to the Engineering programmes offered by colleges in the state.

