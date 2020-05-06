You are here:
JKBOSE promotes all Class 11 students in Ladakh without exam due to COVID-19 lockdown

India FP Trending May 06, 2020 19:57:12 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced that all students of Class 11 in the Union territory of Ladakh have been directly promoted to Class 12.

JKBOSE issued a notice stating that due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, it is impossible to conduct the examinations in the near future. The delay in the conduct of examinations may adversely affect the academic career of candidates.

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

The examination of private fresh/failure/reappear candidates of Higher Secondary Part 1 students, or Class XI, 2019-2020 was scheduled to be held in April.

The nationwide lockdown to restrict the spread of COVID-19 has been extended by the Government of India till 17 May.

The notice said that Class 11 students are promoted as one-time exception, provided that they have submitted the permission cum admission forms for the said examination and have been found eligible to appear in the said examination.

Candidates can view the notice on the official website - jkbose.ac.in.

On 31 March, JKBOSE had postponed all the pending exams for classes 10, 11 and 12 across Jammu and Kashmir indefinitely.

Jammu and Kashmir has so far reported eight deaths due to COVID-19. More than 740 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state.

Updated Date: May 06, 2020 19:57:12 IST

