JKBOSE Class 10 result 2018 declared for Jammu division; check score on jkbose.jk.gov.in

India Hassan M Kamal May 04, 2018 11:34:01 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir State Education Board (or JKBOSE) has declared the results of JKBOSE Class 10 or Secondary School Examination Class 10 (annual regular 2018) for the Jammu Division on Thursday. The results are available on the state board's official website jkbose.jk.gov.in or other exam results websites such as indiaresults.com, India Today said.

The state education Board had earlier declared Class 10 annual regular and private exams results of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions on 24 April.
The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by following these steps. Students are advised to keep the registration number handy in order to check the results.
  1. Go to the official website of JKBOSE jkbose.jk.gov.in, or if there is a problem accessing the site due to heavy traffic, students may log on to indiaresults.com.
  2. Click on the link for class 10 Jammu region results (winter zone)
  3. Enter all the required details such as roll number and other details
  4. Hit submit
  5. Results will be displayed on the screen
  6. Students must download the result and take a print-out of it for future reference.

Updated Date: May 04, 2018 11:34 AM

