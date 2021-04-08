JKBOSE 2020: Class 11 results for Jammu Division declared at jkbose.ac.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education conducted the exams from 12 December till 6 January following the COVID-19 guidelines

The result of Class 11 for the Jammu winter zone regular exams has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE).

Students can visit the official website jkbose.ac.in to check their results.

Steps to check JKBOSE class 11 results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the website https://jkbose.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option 'Check Result' under the section 'Result of Higher Secondary Part One (Class 11th)'

Step 3: Enter your Class 11 roll number mentioned in the admit card and click on 'Search'

Step 4: The result of JKBOSE Class 11 examination of the Jammu division will be displayed. Download it

Step 5: Take a print out and keep it safely for future purpose

Alternatively, students can also click on the direct link here: https://results.jkbose.ac.in/Results/63/Annual2020RegularJammuWZ11th/E63_Results.aspx

The exams were held from 12 December, 2020 till 6 January following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Recently, the board also announced that it will be conducting Class 10 annual regular examinations based on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern. This new pattern will be applicable for the 2020-21 session winter zone areas of Jammu division, Kashmir division, and Ladakh Union Territory.

According to the new marking scheme, only 20 marks will be kept for the internal assessment of the candidate out of 100 marks. The theory paper will now be of 80 marks, similar to the CBSE Class 10 examination.