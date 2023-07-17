J&K woman cuckolds 12 men for 'mehr' money

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested a con woman for swindling over 12 men after allegedly marrying them.

The suspect Shaheen Akhtar, who is in her thirties, has been taken into custody in Nowshera town, Rajouri, police said.

Shaheen’s modus operandi involved marrying each of the victims, only to abscond with their wealth in the form of mehr money and gold.

The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Mohammed Altaf Mar on July 5, who accused Shaheen of defrauding him after their marriage.

This complaint served as a catalyst, leading other men to come forward with similar allegations against Shaheen.

The police, however, believe there are more victims of the woman, prompting them to conduct a detailed investigation.

One of the affected individuals, Mohammed Altaf Mir from Budgam, claimed that a mediator introduced him to the bride.

After their marriage, Mir and Shaheen lived together for four months before she vanished, taking with her cash and gold.

In response to Mir’s complaint, the police registered a case against Shaheen in Budgam, located in central Kashmir, under Sections 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Subsequently, on July 14, she was apprehended. On the same day, a group of men gathered at the Budgam Court complex upon learning that Shaheen was seeking anticipatory bail.

These men alleged that she had married them before abruptly abandoning their homes.