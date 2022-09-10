J&K: President nominates Gulam Ali of Gurjar Muslim community to Rajya Sabha

This is a significant step assuming that prior to abrogation of Article 370, the community was not recognised and all social benefits to them were denied

New Delhi: The President of India on the recommendation of the central government has appointed Shri Gulam Ali, a Gurjar Muslim, from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to the Rajya Sabha.

In a notification, Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the President as per his powers under Article 80 of the Constitution of India is pleased to nominate Gulam Ali to the Rajya Sabha upon the retirement of a nominated member.

“In the excercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of the clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Gulam Ali to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members,” read the notification.

This is a significant step assuming that prior to abrogation of Article 370, the community was not recognised and all social benefits to them were denied.

