New Delhi: Three people, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed and 17 injured after a bus collided with another bus on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district late on Wednesday, officials said.

“Three people, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed and 17 injured in a bus collision on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. At least seven injured passengers have been referred to other hospitals as they received multiple injuries,” said Dr Bharat Bhushan, Medical officer of Samba district hospital.

The collision occurred on the Jammu-Pathankot highway at Nanake Chak due to overspeeding during an overtake attempt, they said.

One bus was Saharanpur-bound while the other was travelling towards Kathua district, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Mangi Devi (36) and her 14-year old daughter Taniya, from Punjab’s Batala, and 58-year old Kasturi Lal from Rajpura, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta said.

Gupta visited the district hospital and interacted with the injured. She directed health officials to ensure the best medical care to the injured.

Officials said extensive damage was caused to the two vehicles.

The district administration has announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to critically injured and Rs 10,000 for those who received minor injuries, Gupta said.

Expressing grief, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives in the road accidents in Doda and Samba.

“My deepest condolences to the families of deceased. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. Directed the district administrations to provide all possible assistance,” he said in a tweet.

With inputs from agencies

