JIPMER MBBS 2019 notification expected today: Log on to jipmer.edu.in to apply for the national level UG medical course

JIPMER MBBS 2019 Notification | The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research or JIPMER, Puducherry is expected to release the JIPMER MBBS notification 2019 soon. Media reports claimed that the medical exam body is likely to release the official notification by Wednesday afternoon. This article will be updated to show the latest official updates.

The undergraduate notification will be released on the official website, jipmer.edu.in.

JIPMER is a national level entrance exam to get admission in UG medical MBBS courses. Through this exam, candidates can get admission in MBBS course of the university and its affiliated campuses. The admission will be offered by the JIPMER Karaikal and Puducherry campuses. The online registration process is expected to begin on Wednesday and end on 12 April 2019.

NDTV reported, quoting official from the Institute, that this year's entrance test for JIPMER MBBS admission will be held online in two shifts on 2 June. The entrance examination will be held in morning and evening shifts. According to the official, JIPMER expects as many as 2 lakh candidates to register for the online examination. He also said the number of registered candidates last year was 1,97,745.

Apart from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam, JIPMER MBBS is the only other national level entrance test held in the country for admission to an undergraduate medical programme.

