JIPMAT 2021 results declared by NTA at jipmat.nta.ac.in; check direct link here

The results for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 have been put out by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the results at the official website - jipmat.nta.ac.in.

The JIPMAT 2021 was conducted on 10 August for admissions into the integrated management programme in the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) Jammu and Bodh Gaya. The paper was held at over 70 exam centres across 51 cities.

Steps to check the JIPMAT 2021 results:

1) Go to the official website of the JIPMAT - jipmat.nta.ac.in

2) Click on the link for the JIPMAT 2021 scorecard that is given on the homepage

3) Login using your password and registration number

4) Click on the 'Get Scorecard' option to view the results online

Here's the direct link: https://jipmat.nta.ac.in/JIPMATSCORECARD/Logindob.aspx?skey=637656633311708542

The JIPMAT 2021 was held as a computer-based test with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The exam was held by following all COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing, sanitisation, providing masks to the candidates and staggered entry and exit times.

A total of 7,910 applicants had registered for the test, of which 4,794 students appeared. Of the total number of candidates giving the exam, 2,958 applicants were male and 1,836 applicants were female.

The provisional answer key and candidate responses were provided by the NTA from 13 to 15 August. Candidates were required to raise any challenges they had with the answer key. After the challenges were processed, the final result was declared by the NTA.

The official notification said that the "eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates" would be verified at further stages of the admission process, according to the norms the two IIMs have specified.

The NTA said that it was not responsible for the correctness of official documents uploaded for the application process. It added that it was only responsible for inviting online applications for the JIPMAT 2021, conducting the exam and providing the results to IMM Jammu and IIM Bodhgaya.