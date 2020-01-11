Jilted boyfriend slits 25-year-old Telangana woman's throat, surrenders himself to police

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her lover at Warangal in Telangana after she expressed her desire to marry another man, police said on Saturday. The accused, who allegedly sexually exploited the victim before the murder on Friday, was arrested after he surrendered before police, they said.

He got acquainted with the victim at a private college where he completed his graduation in 2016, they said. He had taken a room on rent in the town six months ago to prepare for competitive exams and the victim used to visit him there. The victim, however, got acquainted with another man, who also belongs to the town. The accused grew suspicious about her behaviour and two days ago, found that she used to sent messages through her cell phone to her new friend.

When he questioned the woman, she replied that she was in love with her friend following which he decided to kill her, they said. He met the victim on Friday and then took her to his room where they got into an argument. The woman requested him to forget her as she wanted to marry the other man, but he allegedly sexually exploited her, they said.

He then killed her by slitting her throat with a knife attached to a key chain, police sources said. He changed his blood-stained clothes at his home and went to the central jail and told a man there about the crime he committed, according to the sources. The man advised him to surrender before police. Members of the victim's family demanded that the accused be killed publicly.

