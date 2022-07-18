A man was stabbed to death by his wife after he denied her permission to wear jeans after their wedding in Jorbhitha village of Jharkhand's Jamtara.

According to a India Today report, the accused, identified as Pushpa Hembrom, went to see a fair in nearby Gopalpur village wearing jeans on Saturday night. When she returned home, she had an argument with her husband after he objected to her wearing jeans.

The argument turned ugly and Pushpa, in a fit of rage, attacked her husband with a knife, leaving him grievously injured.

He was immediately rushed him to Dhanbad PMCH where he succumbed to his injuries.

Karneshwar Tudu, the father of the victim, said his son and daughter-in-law had an ugly spat over her wearing jeans. "My daughter-in-law stabbed my son to death during the fight," the report quoted Tudu as saying.

Jamtara Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rehman said an FIR has been registered in Dhanbad as the victim died during the treatment in Dhanbad. The matter is being investigated, he added.

