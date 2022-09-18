Jharkhand: Recovery agent crushes pregnant woman under tractor over unpaid loan

According to the police, the farmer had bought a tractor several months ago with a loan from a leading private lending agency. However, he was unable to pay the installments of the loan

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand): A Jharkhand had to pay a terrible price for being unable to repay the loan for buying a tractor. A debt collector crushed the farmer’s pregnant daughter under that tractor when he came to collect the debt.

The shocking incident had taken place under Ichak police station in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Thursday. According to the police, the farmer had bought a tractor several months ago with a loan from a leading private lending agency. However, he was unable to pay the installments of the loan.

A team of debt collectors from the finance company had visited the farmer’s house to collect the pending installments. An argument had taken place between the farmer and the collectors over the settlement of the debt. The farmer’s three months pregnant daughter also came out of the house and started arguing with the debt collectors. The accused then crushed the pregnant woman under the tractor. The woman was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

A relative of the deceased claimed that the employees of the private lending company suddenly entered the house without informing them.

DSP Manoj Ratan Chothe told news agency ANI that a case of murder has been registered against four people, including the accused debt collector and the manager of the private lending company.

Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO of the private lending company, has expressed grief over this incident. He also said on Friday that the whole matter will be looked into by the organization. He also assured cooperation in the investigation of the case.

