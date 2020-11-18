Jharkhand PECE 2020 counselling begins; apply, fill choices before 20 Nov on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Seat allotment result for the first round of Jharkhand PECE 2020 counselling will be declared on 22 Nov. Those who get a seat will be allowed to download allotment letter till 24 Nov

The registration process for Jharkhand PECE 2020 counselling began on Tuesday. Those who want to participate in the counselling can visit the official website of the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

The last date for registration and choice filling is 20 November. Currently, the counselling process is being conducted for polytechnic.

The JCECEB has released the final merit list for admission to polytechnic. Besides, it has put out the list for those who have not been included in the final merit list for not filling in their marks and uploading marks sheet.

How to register for Jharkhand PECE 2020 counselling:

Step 1: Enter the name of the official website jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Online Counselling for Admission in Polytechnic 2020 link

Step 3: Then, click on online polytechnic Login option

Step 4: Select New Candidate option

Step 5: Fill registration form and choice for seat allotment

Step 6: Lock the filled choices and save

According to a Careers360 report, the registration for polytechnic counselling was to start from 15 November, but it was postponed to 17 November.

Seat allotment result for the first round of counselling will be declared on 22 November. Those who get a seat will be allowed to download allotment letter till 24 November.

The JCECEB has also uploaded a video to show candidates how to fill the online registration form and fill choices, reported jagranjosh.com. This has been done to facilitate the registration process. Sometimes, it happens that students get stuck at a point and it leads to wastage of time.

The counselling process for BTech was held last month by the JCECEB. The registration for engineering students started on 21 October and ended on 30 October. The provisional seat allotment result for the second round of online counselling for BE or BTech students has been released. Those who appeared for this round can check their result on the official website of the JCECEB.