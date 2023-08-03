A massive fire broke out in three classrooms of Ranchi’s Amar Shahid Thakur Vishwanath Sahdev Zila Vidyalaya today.

Soon after the incident took place fire tenders reached the spot for evacuation. Immediately an operation was launched to douse fire.

Jharkhand | Fire broke out in three classrooms of Ranchi's Amar Shahid Thakur Vishwanath Sahdev Zila Vidyalaya today "All students evacuated safely, no injuries reported; operation to douse fire underway," says Mithlesh Kerketta, District Superintendent of Education. pic.twitter.com/7CFJjYhsrZ — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

All the students have been safely evacuated, and there are no reported injuries. The authorities have launched an operation to douse fire underway,” says Mithlesh Kerketta, District Superintendent.