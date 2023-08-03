India

Jharkhand: Massive fire breaks out in three classroom of Ranchi, no casualties reported

FP Staff Last Updated:August 03, 2023 13:40:27 IST
Fire broke out in three classrooms of Ranchi's Amar Shahid Thakur Vishwanath Sahdev Zila Vidyalaya today. ANI

A massive fire broke out in three classrooms of Ranchi’s Amar Shahid Thakur Vishwanath Sahdev Zila Vidyalaya today.

Soon after the incident took place fire tenders reached the spot for evacuation. Immediately an operation was launched to douse fire.

All the students have been safely evacuated, and there are no reported injuries. The authorities have launched an operation to douse fire underway,” says Mithlesh Kerketta, District Superintendent.

