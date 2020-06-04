Jharkhand JAC Class 8th result 2020 to be declared shortly, check at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the results of Class 8 examination on Thursday at 2 pm.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Chairman Arvind Singh Prasad said that the results will be declared on 4 June, following which it will be made available on websites - jac.nic.in , jacresults.com , jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in .

A report by The Times of India said that JAC Class 8 examination 2020 was conducted from 24 January. Around 5.12 lakh students appeared for the examination.

How to check JAC Class 8 result 2020:

Step 1: Visit either of the websites –

jac.nic.in , jacresults.com , jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 8 result link

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you need to log in by entering your JAC Class 8 exam 2020 roll number, date of birth and other credentials

Step 4: After successful login, your score on each subject as well as total marks will be displayed on the screen

JAC had on Tuesday declared the result of Class 9 examination. Around 97 percent of students have passed the examination. The total number of students who had appeared of the exam was 4,17,030 of which 4,06,293 students have cleared it.

JAC Class 8 and 9 exam 2020 results were earlier scheduled to be declared in March. They were, however, postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Jharkhand Academic Council has also started evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 exam answer sheets from 28 May. Results of the examinations are expected to be declared in June itself.