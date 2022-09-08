Dumka MLA Basant Soren, the brother of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, on Thursday downplayed the death of two girls in his constituency, drawing flak from social media users over his attitude.

New Delhi: Dumka MLA Basant Soren, the brother of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, on Thursday downplayed the death of two girls in his constituency, drawing flak from social media users over his attitude.

He said there was a bit of uproar over the deaths but every thing seems to have settled now.

When asked about his Delhi visit amid the deaths, he casually said, “I visited Delhi to buy my undergarments. I usually purchase them from there.”

This is the attitude of Basant Soren, brother of Hemant Soren and Dumka MLA where two gruesome murders of little girls took place in last 10 days. No wonder why the criminals there don’t fear law and order! pic.twitter.com/5BVzYIvf7d — Amit Rakshit 🇮🇳 (@amitrakshitbjp) September 8, 2022

The Dumka MLA received a lot of flak on social media for underplaying such serious issues.

One of the Twitter users said, “This is the attitude of Basant Soren, brother of Hemant Soren and Dumka MLA where two gruesome murders of little girls took place in last 10 days. No wonder why the criminals there don’t fear law and order!”

Chief Minister Hemant Soren too had triggered a row by saying that “such incidents keep happening”, comments that the Opposition saw as downplaying of the incident.

A 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Dumka, who the police said had allegedly been raped, just days after another teenage girl died after being set on fire by a man “whose advances she had spurned”.

When asked by reporters about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Soren had said: “Ghatna to hoti rehti hain, ghatna kahan nahi hota hai. Ghatna to bol ke aata nahi hai. Isko kis tareeke se liya jaaye (The incidents do happen, and happen everywhere, and it does not warn before happening. How does one see it). I have said whatever I had to say earlier.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.