Jharkhand Class 12 Arts Results 2018: JAC Arts Results not to be released today, date shifted to next week

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) was expected to declare Class 12 Humanities stream exam on Wednesday but the date has been shifted to next week.

The Indian Express quoted JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh as saying, "These are rumours that we are announcing the result today. We are trying to publish the results of Class 12 Arts stream by Monday. We will announce the result date by the end of this week."

The students who have appeared for the JAC Class 12 Arts exam in 2018 will be able to check the results at the official JAC website, jac.ac.in. The results will also be on websites such as jac.jharkhand.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The examination was held from 8 to 27 March 2018.

Here's how you can check the results:

1. Log on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) jac.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for JAC Class 12 Arts results 2018.

3. Type the necessary details and click on 'Submit'.

4. The result will be displayed and can be printed out.

The Indian Express reported that a total of 93,781 students from the science stream registered for the Class 12 exam. Out of that, 92,405 have attended and a total of 44,677 students have passed the exam.

According to Scroll, the Commerce stream registered a pass percentage of 67.49 percent. Out of 40,244 students, 27,164 could clear.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.