Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2020: Alternative ways to check scores if official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com are down

Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2020 | Students may visit alternative platforms such as jharresults.nic.in as well as third party websites like examresults.net if official website is slow or unresponsive.

Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2020 | Around 3.85 lakh students will get to know their scores in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination as the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) readies to announce matriculation results today (Wednesday, 8 July), reports said. The scores will be available at - jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

According to News18, JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh has informed that the result will be declared at 1 pm by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto.

As has been experienced in the past, due to the heavy online traffic to the two portals, some students may face difficulties in accessing them. In such a scenario, students may visit alternative platforms such as jharresults.nic.in as well as third party websites like examresults.net.

Steps to check results on examresults.net:

Step 1: Go to the examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Jharkhand in the list of the states or access the link directly here

Step 3: Look for the link that says "JAC (Jharkhand Academic Council) Examination Results 2020 - JAC Results 2020"

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your result

Once the result is available online, students can also check their marks by submitting details in the widget below:

Steps to download JAC Class 10th result 2020 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council's official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the JAC Class 10 results on the homepage. This will take you to a new window with active link for Jharkhand Class 10 results. Click on the link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the fields provided and hit submit

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and and take a printout for future reference

Grading criteria for JAC Class 10 examination result

As per a 2019 announcement, students who score 60 percent and above marks are awarded a first division, whereas those who score 45 percent and above but below 60 percent are awarded a second division. Students who score 33 percent and above but below 45 percent are awarded a third division.

The JAC usually announces its result by the month of May, however, the JAC Class 2020 Board Result result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The JAC had recorded 70.77 percent results in the 2019 Board examination. It was a significant improvement from 2018 result when only 59.48 percent students had cleared the 10th board examination.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.