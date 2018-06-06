You are here:
Jharkhand Board Class 12th results 2018: JAC to announce Commerce and Science stream results tomorrow; check at jac.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 06, 2018 18:08:17 IST

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce Class 12th Science and Commerce streams' result results on 7 June (Thursday) on its official website jac.nic.in, according to media reports. The results for the Art stream is expected to be announced next week.

Representational image. Getty Images

This year 7.48 lakh students appeared for the examination. Examinations for both the classes were conducted at a total of 1,490 centres.

Here is how you can check your score for the Jharkhand board exams 2018: 

- Go to the official website jac.nic.in

- Click on the results tab

- Fill your roll number and date of birth

- Press submit

- Your result will be displayed

- Download and take a print out for future reference

Last year the results were declared on 30 May. But this year, the results were expected to be delayed by as the JAC had postponed the papers which were scheduled to be held on 26 and 27 March to 2 and 3 April respectively. In order to ensure transparency, the board took several special measure to combat cheating during the examination. Cameras were installed to keep a check on the students while processes like registration for the exam and issuance of admit card were made online.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in. 


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 18:08 PM

