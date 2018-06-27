Jharkhand Board Class 12th Results 2018: Arts results to be declared today at 3 pm; check at jharresults.nic.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 12th Arts 2018 results will be released today (27 June) at 3 pm, officials have confirmed. Candidates can check the official JAC website jac.ac.in or jharresults.nic.in to get their results.

The JAC Intermediate Arts results were expected to be declared last week, but board officials dismissed them as rumours, according to a report in Scroll.

The results will also be on websites such as jac.jharkhand.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The examination was held from 8 March to 27 March.

Here's how you can check the results:

1. Log on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) jac.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for JAC class 12 Arts results 2018.

3. Type the necessary details and click on 'Submit'.

4. The result will be displayed and can be printed out.

The Indian Express reported that 93,781 students from the science stream registered for the Class 12 exam. Of those 92,405 gave the exam and 44,677 students passed the exam.

This year, the commerce stream registered a pass percentage of 67.49 percent i.e. of 40,244 students, 27,164 cleared the exam.