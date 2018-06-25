Football world cup 2018

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results 2018: Arts results to be declared on 27 June at 3 pm; check at jharresults.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 25, 2018 19:50:42 IST

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 12 Arts 2018 results are to be released on 27 June, according to a report in the The Indian Express.

An official confirmed that the Jharkhand Class 12 Arts results will be declared on 27 June at 3 pm. The JAC Inter Arts results were expected to be declared last week, but board officials dismissed them as rumours, according to a report in Scroll.

The students who appeared for the JAC Class 12 Arts exam in 2018 will be able to check the results at the official JAC website jac.ac.in.

The results will also be on websites such as jac.jharkhand.gov.inexamresults.net and indiaresults.com. The examination was held from 8 March to 27 March.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Here's how you can check the results:

1. Log on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) jac.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for JAC class 12 Arts results 2018.

3. Type the necessary details and click on 'Submit'.

4. The result will be displayed and can be printed out.

The Indian Express reported that 93,781 students from the science stream registered for the Class 12 exam. Of those 92,405 gave the exam and 44,677 students passed the exam.

According to Scroll, the commerce stream registered a pass percentage of 67.49 percent. Of 40,244 students, 27,164 cleared the exam.


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 19:50 PM

