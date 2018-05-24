Jharkhand Board Class 10th results 2018 likely to be announced soon: check score on jac.nic.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) or Jharkhand Board is likely to declare the Jharkhand Board 10th Results 2018 on its official website soon, as per a media report.

While there is no official confirmation from the JAC, sources told Times Now that the Jharkhand Board Class 10th results are likely to be released on 28 May as per past trends. Last year, the JAC Secondary Examination Results were declared on 30 May.

Students who appeared for the JAC Class 10th exams this year can check the results on — jac.nic.in.

Here are the steps to check the Jharkhand Class 10th or Secondary Examination Results 2018:

-Log onto the official website - jac.nic.in.

-Click on the link to Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results.

-Enter name and roll number and submit.

-Download and save the result for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.