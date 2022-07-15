Most of these institutions sport name boards suffixing 'Urdu school' along with the names of the schools, said Sanjay Kumar Das, District Superintendent of Education, Dumka.

Dumka (Jharkhand): As many as 33 government schools in Jharkhand’s Dumka district have Friday as their weekly off instead of Sunday, apparently without any permission from authorities.

District Education authorities have sought a report into the matter, after which officials said an investigation will be initiated. Incidentally, Dumka is the hometown of chief minister Hemant Soren.

Ten government schools of Dumka’s Shikaripara Block, eight of Ranishwar Block, seven of Saraiyahat Block, two of Jama Block and Jarmundi Block, Kathikund Block and Dumka Block have holidays on Fridays. Most of these institutions sport name boards suffixing “Urdu school” along with the names of the schools.

“We have written a letter to the Block education officers of the 33 schools advising them to enquire into the matter. All the schools have Urdu in their names,” said Sanjay Kumar Das, District Superintendent of Education, Dumka on Thursday.

The official said that no instruction to keep schools closed on Friday has been issued by the department.