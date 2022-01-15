JGGLCCE 2021: Online application for 956 posts begins today at jssc.nic.in; check direct link here

The provision to make changes in the application form will be granted from 19 February to 21 February

The online application process for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam (JGGLCCE) 2021 has been started by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The last date to apply for the examination is 14 February up to 11.59 pm only.

Aspirants can apply for the exam on the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission - http://jssc.nic.in/

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the methodical procedure given as follows

-Visit the official website of JSSC - http://jssc.nic.in/

-On the homepage, click on floating link that reads, ‘Online Application form for JGGLCCE 2021’

-Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link that appears on screen

-Click on ‘New Registration’ after being directed to an external link

-Duly fill all the details and pay the mentioned application fee

-Submit the form and keep a printout of the submitted form to use it in the future

Direct link to register for JGGLCCE 2021 is here.

According to the official notice available on the website, the last date to pay the examination fee is 16 February. The deadline to upload a scanned copy of photograph and signature is 18 February.

The provision to make changes in the application form will be granted from 19 February to 21 February. The changes can be made in all particulars except the candidate’s name, date of birth, email address and mobile number.

In order to apply for JGGLCCE 2021, applicants should not be less than 21 years of age. The upper age limit to apply is 35 years as on 1 August 2021. Candidates who belong to the reserved category will be given an upper age relaxation.

Those applying under the Unreserved/EBC/EWS/BC category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 whereas candidates applying in the SC/ST category need to pay Rs 250 as application fee.

Applicants can view the Information Brochure for more details regarding the exam.

Direct link for the brochure is here.

The recruitment drive by JSSC is being carried out to fill a total of 956 posts. Out of the total number, 384 vacancies are for the Assistant Branch Officer post, 245 for Block Supply Officer, 322 for Junior Secretariat Assistant and five posts for Planning Assistant.