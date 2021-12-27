JGGLCCE 2021: JSSC invites applications for 956 posts from 15 January; check all details here

The last date to register for the exam is 14 February. The application fee can be paid till 16 February and uploading of signatures and photographs can be done till 18 February

The Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021 notification has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Those who are preparing for the exam can check the notification by visiting the official website at http://jssc.nic.in/

As per the latest update, candidates will be able to register for the JGGLCCE exam from 15 January, 2022 onwards. Furthermore, the online application window will open at 11.00 am and the last date to register for the competitive examination is 14 February, 2022. The application fee can be paid till 16 February and uploading of signatures and photographs can be done till 18 February.

Later on, those who wish to make changes in the application form, can do so between 19 and 21 February, 2022 from 11.00 am.

One can find the official notification here

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 956 posts in the organisation. Here are the vacancy details:

For Assistant Branch Officer post, there are 384 vacancies

For Jr Security Assistant post, there are 322 vacancies

For Block Supply Officer post, there are 245 vacancies

For Planning Assistant post, there are only five vacancies

Find the brochure for JGGLCCE 2021 here

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for this post, should have attained 21 years and should not be more than 35 years as on 1 August, 2021. However, candidates from reserved category have an upper age relaxation that is applicable to them.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should possess a graduate degree or its equivalent. For more details on eligibility criteria, kindly check the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from Unreserved/Economically Backward Class (EBC) /Backward class (BC)/Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. For SC/ST category candidates, the application fee is Rs 50.

