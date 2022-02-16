JGGLCCE 2021: JSSC extends registration deadline, apply for over 950 posts till 21 February

The Commission has allowed candidates to make changes in their application forms from 26 February to 28 February, 2022. The examination fee can be paid till 23 February.

The online registration for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021 has been deferred by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Applicants can visit the official website - jssc.nic.in and apply for the exam. The revised last date to apply for the JGGLCCE 2021 exam is 21 February, 2022.

JSSC JGGLCCE 2021 registration: Follow simple steps to apply

Go to the official website of JSSC- jssc.nic.in

Click on JGGLCCE 2021 application link available on the homepage

Register on the JSSC’s portal and fill the application

After filling in the requested details, pay the application fee

Submit the JSSC JGGLCCE 2021form and take a printout for future reference

Use this direct link to register for JSSC CGL 2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 21 to 35 years. Upper age relaxation has been granted by Commission to reserved category candidates.

Education Qualification: Candidates should possess a graduate degree or its equivalent from a recognised university.

For more details regarding educational qualifications and others, candidates are advised to check the JGGL CCE 2021 brochure.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee. Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) category candidates are required to pay Rs 250.

With this recruitment drive, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission aims to fill more than 950 posts, of which, 384 posts are for Assistant Branch Officer, 245 vacancies for Block Supply Officer and 322 for Junior Secretariat Assistant.

Check the official notice by the JSSC here.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JSSC - jssc.nic.in .

