Jet Airways shares halt three-day slide; zoom nearly 10% at close on value-buying at lower levels

New Delhi: Ending a three-day losing streak, shares of Jet Airways (India) surged nearly 10 percent at close of trade on Tuesday on value-buying at lower levels.

The scrip jumped 9.90 percent to close at Rs 169.90 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 12.19 percent to Rs 173.45.

At the NSE, shares advanced 8.30 percent to close at Rs 167.55.

On the traded volume front, 45.27 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over four crore shares on the NSE during the day.

In the early trade, the scrip, after a positive opening, jumped 11.57 percent to Rs 172.50 on the BSE. At the NSE, shares zoomed 13 percent to Rs 174.95.

In the past three days, the scrip plummeted 40.94 percent. It hit its 52-week low of Rs 132.20 on Monday.

Running into debt of more than Rs 8,500 crore, Jet Airways has shut down operations temporarily after lenders decided against extending emergency funds for its survival.

Cash-starved Jet Airways, which has around 23,000 employees, has delayed payment of salaries to the employees, including pilots.

