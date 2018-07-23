JEMAT phase II 2018: Online application process to close on 7 August; apply at jemat.eadmissions.net

The online registration process for the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) has started from 16 July and the last date to apply is 7 August. The last date for receiving hard copy of the application is 8 August while admit cards would tentatively be available from 9 August onward. Meanwhile, the exam is expected to be conducted on 12 August.

Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants should have pursued bachelor’s degrees in arts, science, commerce, engineering, technology, medical, dental, agriculture or any other professional courses from a recognised university. Those appearing in final examination (graduation) in 2018 can also apply.

Exam pattern

The exam is objective type and its duration is of two hours. There are three sections in the paper, namely — English, mathematics and logical reasoning with a total of 100 questions. Each question carries 1 mark and 0.25 marks are to be deducted for every wrong answer.

Selection process

Candidates will be slected on the basis of a written test followed by group discussion/ personal interview (GD/PI). Those selected will then undergo a centralised counselling where they will be allotted colleges/ universities on the basis of their rank.

Here is how you can apply for JEMAT 2018:

— Visit the official website: jemat.eadmissions.net

— Click on the application form

— Submit the online application form

— Take a printout of the form and send it along with other relevant documents and fees to MAKAUTWB

The exam is conducted by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal (MAKAUTWB) for admission to MBA/ MHA/ AICTE approved PG diploma programmes offered by the management institutions of the state (government and private). An examination fee of Rs 600 (Rs 300 for SC/ST category) has to be paid online. The candidate whose name will appear in the merit list will have to pay Rs 500 at the time of counselling, according to The Indian Express.