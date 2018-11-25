You are here:
JeM militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in encounter with security forces; police recover AK-47

India Press Trust of India Nov 25, 2018 19:09:58 IST

Srinagar: A Pakistani-origin terrorist belonging to the Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM) was killed Sunday in a brief exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Representational image. Reuters

"On a credible input about the presence of terrorists, a search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces at the Bathien area of Khrew in Awantipora," a police spokesman said.

He said security personnel conducting the search operation were fired upon by the terrorist, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire.

"Consequently, one terrorist was killed. Incriminating materials, including an AK-47 rifle and magazines, were recovered from him," the spokesman said.

He said it was learnt from the recovered materials that the slain terrorist was a Pakistani national code-named "Waseem" and that he was affiliated to the JeM.

"Police have registered a case in this regard and area is being searched," the official added.


