JEE Main Result April 2019 LIVE updates: NTA announces result on official website jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2019: The JEE Main Result 2019 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website jeemain.nic.in.
Earlier, reports had claimed that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains result 2019 is likely to be announced today (29 April) after 7 pm,. The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to publish the results on its official website jeemain.nic.in for students to download from 7 pm onwards.
Over the last few weeks, there has been several conflicting reports reports on the actual date of publishing the JEE Main Results 2019. Earlier, NDTV had said that the NTA will announce the JEE Main Result 2019 after 30 April on its official website — jeemain.nic.in. Now, reports are claiming that the result could be announced anytime soon.
According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 9,35,741 students had registered fro JEE Mains 2019 exams for BE/BTech courses and 1,69,767 students had registered for the B Arch/B Planning courses.
The examination was conducted in 470 centres in 267 cities (nine outside India) earier this month.
Over 22 thoushand Candidates had registered for the examination at 16 centres in 13 cities in North Eastern
States and 9,881 Candidates at 12 centres in 4 cities in Jammu & Kashmir.
The NTA, a newly-formed government organisation, conducted JEE Main examinations twice this year as an eligibility test for JEE advanced.
The examinations for JEE Main 2019 were held in 370 centres spread across India on 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 April online. As many as 9,35,741 students appeared for the examination.
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 21:26:24 IST
JEE Main results delayed, but expected today
Reports have emerged that the JEE Main Result 2019 has been delayed temporarily, but it is expected any time soon. According to NDTV, an NTA official told the news website that the result will be expected shortly on its official website jeemain.nic.in.
JEE fake result website appears: How to avoid fake result websites
According to reports, a fake website (jeemainnic.in) with URL sounding similar to that of the official website — jeemain.nic.in — has appeared online. Students who appeared in the JEE Main April 2019 exam should bear in min that all official result websites are managed by National Informatics Centre, Delhi, and the web addresses usually feature ".nic.in (
nic in)" TLD as part of the web address.
For example, the URL for Karnataka SSLC results, which is expected tomorrow is karresults.nic.in, and likewise the web addres for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is cbse.nic.in ( ".nic.in" domains can be registered only by the government and has been reserved for websites handled by the NIC).
List of rankers being prepared; to include better of January and April exams
According to reports, the result is prepared, and the list of rankers is being drawn. The result is expected to be available for download post 7 pm. The rankers list will consider the better of the two NTA scores of all students who had appeared in January 2019 Mains examination and the April 2019 Mains exam.
At the time of January result, NTA had issued a statement saying, "After the JEE MAIN APRIL-2019 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA Scores of all candidates appeared in JAN 2019 and APRIL 2019 examinations and in accordance with the policy already made available on the website"
Not happy with NTA April score? You can reappear in January next year
In case, students are not happy with their JEE Main Result 2019, they can reappear for the exam again in January 2020 as the exam is being conducted twice a year. Earlier, engineering aspirants had to wait for a whole year to reappear for the exams. But now that has been changed.
NTA likely to publish results on official website jeemain.nic.in after 7 pm
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2019 is likely to be announced today (29 April) after 7 pm, The Indian Express said. The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to publish the results on its official website jeemain.nic.in for students to download from 7 pm onwards.
ow to download your score card
Students who appeared for JEE Main examination can check their JEE Main Result 2019, JEE 2019 Result on the official website jeemain.nic.in.
Steps to check JEE Main result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2019 Result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration details and verification code
Step 4: Download your JEE Main result 2019 and take a printout of your JEE 2019 Main Result for future reference.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released results of the JEE Main April 2019 examination. Candidates can check their scores on jeemain.nic.in and results.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of JEE Main exam. The answer key can be accessed through this link.
Admission process for students who clear JEE Advanced to begin in second week of June
After the JEE Advanced results are announced, the admission process will start. It will be conducted through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).
According to Careers360, the registration and choice filling of JoSAA 2019 will start from the second week of June in online mode.
Once the results of mock seat allotment are declared, seven rounds of JoSAA will be conducted in which seats will be allotted to candidates on the basis of merit, preference of courses and colleges.
Over 34,000 undergraduate seats will be available for the eligible candidates.
After JEE Main, successful students must apply for JEE Advanced
Post results, sucessful candidates will be able to apply for JEE Advaned, which is the final stage for admission to over 34,000 undergraduate seats.
Once the results are declared, successful candidates must then apply for JEE Advanced. Currently, online registration for JEE Advanced 2019 is open only for foreign nationals.
Because of the Lok Sabha elections, the examination date of JEE Advanced has been shifted to 27 May, 2019.
On that day, the exam will be held in India and abroad in two shifts: Paper 1 (9 am to 12 pm) and Paper 2 (2 pm to 5 pm).
JEE Advanced will be conducted in computer-based test mode.
CCTV cameras were used for surveillance during exam
CCTV Surveillance was put in place in all examination centres to curb malpractices during the JEE Main Exams held in April 2019. The NTA also made arrangements for live viewing of centre locations and recording of CCTVs Systems of all examination centres at the Control Room established in the NTA.
JEE Main 2019 results were held in April
The NTA National Testing Agency conducted the JEE Main Paper 1 and JEE Main Paper 2 examination for the year 2018-19 in the second week of April.
What's NTA's JEE Main exam about?
The JEE Main examination, conducted by CBSE, is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs. However, passing the JEE Main Results 2019 alone isn't sufficient to get admission into any of the particpating colleges. Students appearing for the examination should are mandatorily expected to secure at least 75 percent marks in the Class 12 examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks is 65 percent in the Class 12 Board examination.
NTA is expected to announce results on official website
The NTA will announce the JEE Main Results 2019 on the official website, jeemain.nic.in.
