JEE Main Result April 2019 LIVE updates: NTA announces result on official website jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2019 Updates

Admission process for students who clear JEE Advanced to begin in second week of June

After the JEE Advanced results are announced, the admission process will start. It will be conducted through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

According to Careers360, the registration and choice filling of JoSAA 2019 will start from the second week of June in online mode.

Once the results of mock seat allotment are declared, seven rounds of JoSAA will be conducted in which seats will be allotted to candidates on the basis of merit, preference of courses and colleges.

Over 34,000 undergraduate seats will be available for the eligible candidates.