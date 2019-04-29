JEE Main Result April 2019 declared: 24 candidates receive 100 NTA score; list of state-wise toppers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Result 2019 on Monday, 29 April, 2019. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official site, jeemain.nic.in.

This time, the exam was conducted twice in online mode: from 8 to 12 January, 2019 and 7, 8, 9, 10, and 12 April, 2019. A total of 24 candidates have received 100 NTA score in JEE Main Paper-1 (BE/BTech) examination. The following list mentions the names and application numbers of the candidates:

:

The state wise toppers:

:

The ranks of the candidates have been decided taking into consideration better of the two NTA scores of all candidates appeared in JEE(Main) January and April examinations, and in accordance with the policy already made available on the website, said a press release.

A total of 11,47,125 candidates appeared in JEE Main in January and April. The NTA scores for Paper-2 (BArch and BPlanning) will be declared on or before 15 May, 2019.

