JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session 3 results are expected to be released today on jeemain.nta.nic.in

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session 3 are expected to be released today by the National Test Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency has not revealed a fix time for the declaration of result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the third session exams and following previous trends, students can expect their JEE Main 2021 session 3 results soon.

The examination was conducted on 20, 22, 25 and 27 July. The next and the last session, JEE Main 2021 session 4, will be held on 26, 27, 31 August and 1 and 2 September.

Step 5: Take a print out of the result and keep it safely for future reference

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option for JEE Main 2021 session 3 results. Click on it

Here are the steps that candidates can take to view their results once NTA declares them:

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2021 exam must note that there will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result and hence no correspondence in this regard will be entertained. Scores awarded by the exam authority should be deemed final.

JEE Main Cutoff 2021 will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the declaration of the JEE Main Result 2021 for phase 4 exam. JEE Main 2021 session 4, will be held on 26, 27, 31 August and 1 and 2 September. The results can come out any time after 3 September.

There are two types cutoff is of two types – qualifying cutoff and admission cutoff. The qualifying cut off of JEE Main 2021 comprises the minimum score that JEE Main 2021 aspirants need to secure to be eligible for JEE Advanced. The admission cutoff of JEE Main 2021 will be released by JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) in the form of opening and closing ranks for each institute after the results of JEE Advanced are out.

However, students must be apprised that there has been no official announcement in this regard.

Going by the precedent, NTA releases results very promptly, and mostly within a week of the conclusion of exams. Going by that information, the results should come latest by today as the session 3 exams had ended on 27 July. But the entrance test for flood-affected Maharashtra students took place on August 3, 4.

The first phase JEE Main was held from 23 to 26 February, 2021 in which 65,2627 students had participated. The result of this exam was declared on 8 March.

JEE Main Result 2021 LIVE Updates: A total of 709519 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2021 Session 3 exam.

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 session 3 are expected to be released today by the National Test Agency (NTA). The answer key of the JEE Main 2021 session 3 was released by the agency on the evening of Thursday, 5 August. Therefore, it is expected that the agency is going to announce the results of JEE Main 2021 session 3 today.

Over 7.09 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2021 session 3.

For the first time this year, the JEE Main was held in four sessions. Three sessions of the JEE Main exams have been conducted so far. The last session is going to be conducted in August and September. Reportedly, the cut off for JEE Mains 2021 session 3 could be higher than usual as most students have found the examination easy. As many as nine students had obtained 100 percentile scores for the first session held in February. The number increased for the second session in March as 13 students scored 100 percentile.