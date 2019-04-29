JEE Main Result 2019 LIVE Updates: NTA likely to announce April 2019 result after 7 pm on jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains result 2019 is likely to be announced today (29 April) after 7 pm, reports said. The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to publish the results on its official website jeemain.nic.in for students to download from 7 pm onwards.

Over the last few weeks, there has been conflicting reports reports on the actual date of publishing the JEE Main Results 2019. Earlier, NDTV had said that the NTA will announce the JEE Main Result 2019 after 30 April on its official website — jeemain.nic.in. Now, reports are claiming that the result could be announced anytime soon.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 9,35,741 students had registered fro JEE Mains 2019 exams for BE/BTech courses and 1,69,767 students had registered for the B Arch/B Planning courses.

The examination was conducted in 470 centres in 267 cities (nine outside India) earier this month.

Over 22 thoushand Candidates had registered for the examination at 16 centres in 13 cities in North Eastern

States and 9,881 Candidates at 12 centres in 4 cities in Jammu & Kashmir.

The NTA, a newly-formed government organisation, conducted JEE Main examinations twice this year as an eligibility test for JEE advanced.

The examinations for JEE Main 2019 were held in 370 centres spread across India on 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 April online. As many as 9,35,741 students appeared for the examination.

