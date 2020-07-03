JEE Main, NEET 2020 exam dates: HRD Ministry asks NTA to take call on holding exams by today

The engineering and medical entrance examinations, JEE Main and NEET, are scheduled to be held between 18 and 23 July, and 26 July respectively.

The Education Ministry has asked the National Testing Agency, or NTA, to submit recommendations on holding the engineering and medical entrance examination, JEE Mains and NEET 2020.

NTA has been asked by the Human Resource Development Ministry to look into the prevailing COVID-19 situation as well as at requests received from students and parents appearing for JEE and NEET and submit their recommendation by Friday, 3 July.

"Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow," the education minister has tweeted.

JEE Main and NEET exams are scheduled to be held on 18-23 July and 26 July, respectively.

With COVID-19 cases still rising in India, both ICSE and CBSE board examinations have been cancelled or made optional for students for when the situation stabilises. Students have been flooding Twitter with the "#RipNTA" to bring attention to the two major entrance exams scheduled for July.

As per a report by India Today, Twitter has seen more than three lakhs tweets with the hashtag "#RIPNTA" and demanding answers regarding JEE and NEET.

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by the parents of NEET 2020 candidates from the Middle East countries as well, reported Times Now.

As per the report the parents have demanded that new centres be allotted to the students or to postpone the exams for the students from Doha, Qatar, Dubai, UAE and other middle east countries. The PIL states that it would be extremely difficult for candidates to come to India to appear for the exams.